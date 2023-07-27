Watch Live
NAB seeks record of assets of Parvez Elahi, Moonis from institutions across country

LHC judge recuses from hearing petition against Parvez Elahi’s detention
Sohail Rashid | Arshad Ali Jul 27, 2023
Moonis and Parvez Elahi. Photo: file
The National Accountability Bureau has tightened its noose around PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

The bureau has sought record of assets of both leaders from the institutions across the country.

The NAB has written to deputy commissioners and excise officers for seeking records of assets of Parvez Elahi and Moonis.

The record sought includes details of properties and vehicles registered in the name of Elahi, his wife, sons Moonis and Rasikh and their families.

The record of assets in the name of Parvez Elahi’s daughter and daughters-in-law has also been sought.

The NAB has also initiated an inquiry against Moonis Elahi for assets beyond known sources of income.

LHC judge refuses to hear detention plea

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court’s Justice Farooq Haider recused himself from hearing the petition against Parvez Elahi’s detention.

The court sent the file back to the branch.

The judge took the plea that he has been a lawyer of Elahi, and expressed his displeasure with the magistrate why the former chief minister’s cases are fixed before him.

Justice Haider was hearing an application of Elahi’s wife Qaisara. The PTI president’s wife had challenged his detention orders in the high court.

