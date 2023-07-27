Seven killed in monsoon rains in Balochistan, several roads submerged: PDMA

A girl was killed in an accident during rain in the Nasirabad area of Balochistan due to the monsoon rain.

The latest casualty has taken the death toll due to the rains in Balochistan to seven.

Officials of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority reported that a part of the spillway of Niwan in Panjgur district has broken.

The collapse of the dam poses a threat to various communities, including Washbod and Tasp towns, the PDMA officials said.

In Chagai also, several link roads have washed away due to the rains. The spillways of the Hub Dam have been opened, the officials said.

The national highways have been closed at Fort Munro and Lakhra, the authority said, adding the PDMA is delivering relief items and food to the affectees.