LHC orders to set up probe body on rainwater accumulating in Kalma Chowk underpass

The Lahore High Court has ordered to set up an inquiry committee on the rainwater accumulating in the CBD underpass.

The court also ordered to stop the ongoing construction work on the Central Business District near Kalma Chowk.

The high court was hearing petitions for solving the smog problem.

The deputy commissioner should compensate the cities that have been damaged by rainwater, the court ordered.

“What action was taken against the contractor who constructed the CBD underpass,” it inquired. “Why did you rush into inaugurating the CBD?”

Millions of rupees were issued for water drainage, the court observed, adding public money should be spent on the people.