Four of a family killed after van plunges into ditch

Four members of a family died while three others sustained injuries when the van they were travelling in plunged into a ditch in Srikot near Ghazi District Haripur on Thursday.

According to details, a passenger van veered off the road and plunged into a deep ditch, claiming the lives of four members of the same family and injuring three others.

The ill-fated passenger van was making its way through the treacherous terrain. According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid off the road and plummet into the nearby ditch.

The van was carrying several passengers at the time of the mishap.

Upon receiving information, rescue teams and police reached the spot to extricate the victims from the wreckage.

The injured were promptly transported to the nearby trauma center for urgent medical attention.

Among the deceased are two women, one child, and one man, all belonging to the same family.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the factors that led to this tragedy.

Haripur Tehsil has seen its fair share of accidents in the past, and road safety remains a matter of concern for both commuters and the authorities.