No talks with those who carry out terrorism in Pakistan: FO

The Foreign Office has stated that there will be no talks with those who conduct terrorism in Pakistan.

At the weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday reacted to media reports of Special Representative Asif Durrani’s visit to Kabul.

“This is the same advice to those who advise negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.

Furthermore, she said the bodies of 15 Pakistanis who died in the Yemen boat tragedy were repatriated.

According to the DNA results from the Greek authorities, no more Pakistanis died, the spokesman said.

Ms Baloch once again condemned the Indian defense minister’s statement in Ladakh.

Pakistan is fully capable of self-defense, she stressed.

The country gave a full response to the Indian misadventure in the Pulwama incident.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in touch with the leadership of various countries, she added.

Bilawal focused on two issues: he addressed Islamophobia and Black Sea Grain plan.

The spokesperson also strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, and hoped that the Swedish government takes action against such people.

Russia wants a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, the FO spokesperson said.

She further said she could not confirm Seema Haider’s Pakistani citizenship yet, adding India has not yet granted consular access to Seema.

Indian citizen Anju has come to Pakistan on a valid visa, Ms Baloch declared.