Islamabad police request FIA to block social accounts sharing religious hate speech ahead of Ashura

As the solemn occasion of Ashura (Muharram 10) approaches, authorities in Islamabad are taking proactive measures to curb the spread of religious hate speech and sectarian video content on social media.

The Islamabad police on Thursday formally requested the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to block 432 social media accounts, including those of vloggers who have been sharing controversial statements and news.

In response to the rising concerns surrounding the misuse of social media to incite sectarian tensions, the police have taken swift action to identify and report accounts spreading hateful content.

The FIA, entrusted with the task of monitoring and regulating cyber activities, will now review the list of flagged accounts and send recommendations to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for their closure.

The crackdown aims to ensure a peaceful and harmonious observance of Ashura, a significant religious event for Muslims.