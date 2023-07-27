Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series set to debut

Infinix is set to release its latest smartphone series, the NOTE 30 Pro, featuring an innovative charging technology called “All-Round FastCharge.”

Developed in collaboration with TESLA Science Center, the charging system offers multiple charging solutions tailored to users’ needs.

The NOTE 30 Pro boasts a significant 68W All-Round Fast charging capability, allowing for rapid charging from 0 to 100%.

Additionally, the phone supports up to 15W wireless charging, aiming to provide a cordless charging experience.

The All-Round FastCharge technology also offers other functionalities like AI Smart Charge, Bypass Charge, and Reverse Charge.

The AMOLED Eye-Care Display on the NOTE 30 Pro series intends to reduce harmful blue light emissions and minimize eye strain during prolonged usage.

The 120Hz rapid refresh rate is expected to deliver smooth scrolling and enhanced device responsiveness.

In the camera department, the NOTE 30 Pro is equipped with a 108MP primary camera, promising detailed image capture.

The Dual Video View feature enables the blending of rear and wide-angle camera views in one frame, offering a unique video experience.

Moreover, the series boasts up to 16GB of extended RAM, aiming to enhance multitasking performance for users.

The Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series also features dual stereo sound speakers certified by JBL and HI Res, promising a cinematic sound experience for various media consumption activities.

While these features may be appealing to some users, it’s essential to keep in mind that individual preferences and requirements may vary.

As with any new smartphone release, consumers are encouraged to thoroughly research and compare specifications before making a purchase decision.

The official release date and pricing details for the Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series are yet to be announced.