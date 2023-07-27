Bold changes ahead: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 arrives with bang

Samsung has concluded its Galaxy Unpacked event, showcasing the latest folding phones: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. These devices come with significant changes and improvements.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, it features a larger 3.4-inch cover display that extends from the device’s hinges to the dual cameras.

This expanded cover screen now supports running full Android apps, similar to the Moto Razr Plus.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has also been upgraded with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and when folded, it lies completely flat.

However, the inner display remains the same, with a 6.7-inch OLED panel. Surprisingly, despite these enhancements, the price remains unchanged at $999.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 doesn’t undergo major changes, but still brings some improvements.

It, too, boasts the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an updated hinge that allows the device to lie flat when closed, reducing its thickness to 13.4mm (previously 14.2mm).

The screen brightness has been boosted to 1,750 nits. The Galaxy Z Fold 5’s price remains steady at $1,799.

With these new additions, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of folding phone technology, offering users more advanced features and an improved user experience.