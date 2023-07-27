Senate passes Army Act amendment bill suggesting punishments over information disclosure

The Senate has passed the Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill 2023

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had introduced the bill to further amend the Army Act.

According to the bill, a person who, in an official capacity makes an unauthorized disclosure of information obtained in the interest and security of Pakistan, will be punished with rigorous imprisonment for up to five years.

A person making such a disclosure with the permission of the army chief or an authorized officer will not be punished, the bill states.

Anyone who discloses information against the interest of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army will be dealt with under the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act.

Under this Act, a person shall not participate in any political activity, and the person concerned shall not participate in political activity until two years after his retirement, resignation, dismissal from service.

A person posted on a sensitive duty shall not participate in any political activity for five years.

A person who violates the ban on participating in political activity will be severely punished for up to two years, the amendment states.

It further says that if a person under the Army Act is involved in an electronic crime, the purpose of which is to defame the Pakistan Army, then action will be taken against him under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act.

Under the amended Act, a person who defames the army or spreads hatred against it will be imprisoned for up to two years and fined.

Moreover, a person who discloses secrets related to national security will be punished for up to five years.

Opposing the bill, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said on the floor of the Senate that the amendments were not taken into account, and rules and regulations ignored.

“The passage of three to four bills is a dark day in the history of parliament,” the veteran politician said. “We do not know what is in which bill, or how many sections there are.”

Opposing this “blind legislation”, Rabbani held a token walkout.

The Senate chairman sent Shahadat Awan to placate Raza Rabbani.

PTI senators also staged a walkout from the Senate, while Tahir Bizenjo also walked out over sudden presentation of supplementary agenda.