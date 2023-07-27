New policy alert: Mobile phones to forbidden inside school grounds

A recent report by the United Nations (UN) has urged for a global ban on mobile phones in schools, stating that it would enhance learning and protect students from online bullying.

UNESCO, the UN’s education, science, and culture agency, emphasized the need to regulate the use of smartphones in educational settings to ensure positive learning experiences and the well-being of students and teachers.

UNESCO’s director-general, Audrey Azoulay, stressed the importance of prioritizing the needs of learners and supporting teachers, emphasizing that online connections cannot replace human interaction in the educational process.

In their study of 200 school systems worldwide, UNESCO found that approximately one in six countries had already implemented bans on smartphones in classrooms.

Recently, the Netherlands joined the ranks of countries taking this step, announcing a prohibition on mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches in schools starting from 2024.

The decision was based on scientific research showing that mobile phones can disrupt students’ concentration and hinder their learning.

Similarly, the town of Greystone in Ireland united to ban mobile phones in primary schools, as parents and teachers saw them as distractions and a means of granting strangers immediate access to children online.

The town-wide ban aims to alleviate peer pressure among students and protect them from exposure to inappropriate content.

Head teacher Rachel Harper, speaking about the ban, highlighted parents’ relief at the decision, as they were concerned about their children’s exposure to adult material through smartphones.

With the school leading the initiative, parents felt supported in their efforts to safeguard their children from the potential dangers of unrestricted mobile phone use.