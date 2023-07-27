Soaring vegetable prices in Karachi amidst rains in Balochistan

Residents of Karachi are facing the brunt of rising vegetable prices as the cost of essential commodities continues to surge in the local market.

The increase in prices has been particularly pronounced in the wake of recent heavy rains in Balochistan, a major vegetable-producing region.

In the bustling vegetable market, the price of okra has shot up to Rs200 per kilogram, a significant deviation from the fixed rate of Rs 150 per kilogram listed by the Karachi Commissioner.

Similarly, tomatoes are now selling for Rs130 per kilogram, marking a steep increase of Rs30 from their previous price.

Among the worst-hit vegetables, potatoes have seen an alarming spike, reaching an astonishing Rs100 per kilogram, experiencing an unprecedented increase of Rs320.

Cauliflowers, once an affordable option, are now being sold at a staggering Rs200 per kilogram. Additionally, ginger, a commonly used spice, has skyrocketed to Rs800 per kilogram.

Concerned consumers have expressed their frustration over the escalating prices, which have put a strain on their household budgets. Local shopkeepers have attributed the surge in vegetable prices to the recent heavy rains in Balochistan, a vital region for vegetable cultivation.