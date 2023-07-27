Watch Live
Money » Finance

Rupee continues to thrash dollar in interbank market

American currency loses 80 paisas, trades at Rs286.24 in interbank market
Rizwan Alam Jul 27, 2023
Photo: file
The US dollar continues its downward spiral after over eight days of a continuous rise and the rupee appears to be gaining strength after reports of China rolling over Pakistan’s $2.4 billion loan for two years.

The American currency lost 80 paisas on Thursday against the rupee and was traded at Rs286.24 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the mighty American currency lost Re1 and was traded at Rs291, according to currency dealers.

At the opening of the trading session today, the greenback lost 54 paisas and was traded at Rs286.50.

The rescheduling of the $2.4 billion loan from China has had a positive impact on the currency market, as per currency dealers.

