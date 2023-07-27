MIT student’s genius invention: Device to order food using mind control!

Arnav Kapur, a student from Delhi studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has developed an impressive device known as ‘AlterEgo,’ which is a specialized headset integrated with AI technology.

Unveiled in 2018, this groundbreaking device enables users to communicate with machines, AI assistants, and even other individuals without uttering a word aloud.

Instead, users can have internal conversations within their minds, and the device employs bone conduction to transmit and receive information.

It’s like having a discreet conversation right in your thoughts! The AlterEgo headset is ergonomically designed for comfortable wear and offers a safe and non-intrusive method to interact with technology.

It allows people to engage in natural conversations without using their voices or making visible movements.

The primary objective of this project is to assist individuals who face difficulties in speaking, particularly those challenged by conditions like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Multiple Sclerosis.

By utilizing AlterEgo, they can communicate and interact with others in a revolutionary manner, granting them enhanced independence and autonomy.