Aizaz Khan appointed new chargé d’affaires of Pakistan in New Delhi

Dr Aizaz Khan has been appointed as the new chargé d’affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, India.

The former chargé d’affaires Salman Sharif has completed his term of appointment.

Mr Sharif has departed from New Delhi and travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

After returning from Umrah, Salman Sharif will take charge of duties at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Previously, Mr Khan has also served as the charge d’affaires of Pakistan Embassy in the Hague, Netherlands in 2020.