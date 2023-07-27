Ex US government official drops bombshell information on UFOs, non-human bodies

A retired Air Force intelligence officer, Major David Grusch, has testified before US Congress, claiming that aliens and UFOs are real and that the US government possesses both UFOs and non-human bodies.

Last week, Grusch had alleged that evidence of a ‘non-human’ craft was covered up by the government and filed a whistleblower complaint regarding retaliation for his disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General.

During his testimony, Grusch recounted a detailed encounter with an unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the official term used by the US government for UFOs, that he and other pilots experienced over the Persian Gulf in 2004.

They observed a small white Tic Tac-shaped object that rapidly accelerated and disappeared, demonstrating performance capabilities far beyond their advanced F/A-18F aircraft.

When questioned about the government’s possession of UAPs, Grusch was firm in his response, stating that he interviewed over 40 witnesses over four years and knows the exact locations of these phenomena. He further asserted that some recoveries of these UAPs included biologics.

However, the Pentagon has denied Grusch’s claims, with Defence Department spokeswoman Sue Gough stating that investigators have not found any verifiable information supporting the existence of programs related to possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials.

Ronald Moultrie, the undersecretary of defence for intelligence and security, emphasized that there is no evidence to suggest that the observed objects are of alien origin, and any unauthorized system in their airspace is considered a safety threat.