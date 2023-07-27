CAA employees protest against airport outsourcing in Karachi

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employees on Thursday staged a protest by putting on black armbands at Jinnah International Airport Karachi against the government’s decision to outsource the significant airports of the country.

The government has kicked off the outsourcing of operations and land assets at three major airports, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to be run through a public-private partnership, a move to generate foreign exchange reserves.

CAA employees staged protests at the Karachi airport today, and they have also called for a protest in Islamabad on August 8.

The protesters carried banners and placards, shouting slogans against outsourcing and demanding the withdrawal of the decision.

They argue that entrusting airport operations to external entities poses a threat to the nation’s security and defense infrastructure.

“The outsourcing of airports is a dangerous move that puts our national security at risk,” emphasized a representative from the association during the protest. “We cannot compromise on the safety and sovereignty of our airports and our country.”

The protesters demanded an immediate halt to the process of airports outsourcing, insisting that it is not only detrimental to the welfare of aviation employees but also poses significant security risks.