Tragedy under heavy rain: Two roof collapses leave 5 dead

Five people have been killed in two incidents of roof collapse due to the rain that lashed different parts of the country with various intensities.

One man was killed when the roof of a snooker club in the Baghbanpura area of Lahore collapsed due to the rain that lashed different parts of the city on Thursday morning.

Moreover, four people were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in the Potha Shahkot area of Mansehra. Police said the victims included a woman and her three children.

Rescue officials said the person died after being buried under the debris of the collapsed roof.

On the other hand, heavy rain was reported in different areas of Lahore, including Rehmanpura, Garhi Shahu, Wahdat Colony, Jorre Pul, Chungi Amar Sidhu and Ferozepur Road, Nishtar Town, the Walled City, Harbanspura, Gulberg, Defence, Mughalpura Canal Road, Gaddafi Stadium, Model Town, Kot Lakhpat, Faisal Town, Johar Town.

The Met Office has forecast the showers to continue intermittently throughout the day.

The highest rainfall in Lahore was recorded at 185 millimeters in Tajpura, while the airport area received 111mm, Jail Road and Upper Mall 8mm each, and Gulberg 3mm.

Lahore has been experiencing a drizzle all night, due to which the weather has turned pleasant and the intensity of heat has also decreased.

The Met Department has issued an alert to all institutions concerned in view of the rains.

Urban flooding threat

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has predicted a possibility of heavy rain with thunderstorm in different districts of Punjab, which may cause urban flooding.

Due to the torrential rains, water level in the rivers is continuously rising, a spokesperson said.

There is a low-level of flood at Head Balloki in the Ravi River. The inflow is 58,830 cusecs and the outflow is 42,030 cusecs, said the spokesperson.

The inflow and outflow both at Taunsa Barrage is 387,587 cusecs.

There is a low-level flood at Tarbela, Chashma and Kalabagh also, the PDMA said, adding that in the Sutlej River, there is a medium-level flood at Sulemanki and low-level at Ganda Singhwala.

Head Sulemanki, the water flow is 84,430 cusecs, the spokesperson said.

Others areas across country

Meanwhile, rainfall continued in Abbottabad and its surrounding areas due to which water has accumulated in Ayub Medical Complex and the Karakoram Highway.

The rainwater has also entered houses, and a rescue operation to shift more than 15 people to safer places was underway.

Karachi also reports another spell of rain. Light rain was experienced in Tower, Old City Area, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Sharea Faisal, Metropol, Lucky Star and adjacent areas. The downpour has turned the weather pleasant.

Rains are continuing intermittently in different areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir also, and heavy rain has damaged crops in Neelam Valley, while two women died after drowning in the river in Tatta Pani last night.

Both of their bodies were recovered.

In Shakargarh, intermittent rain has been going on since night, submerging roads and low-lying areas.

In Khairpur, rainwater entered the Gambat Hospital’s OPD and the general surgery operation theatre.