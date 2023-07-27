WhatsApp beta’s latest addition promises to save users precious time

WhatsApp, which is now owned by Meta, has been constantly adding new features to meet user demands. Recently, the app has undergone a makeover to align with Google’s Material guidelines.

Previously, WhatsApp had different designs on iOS and Android, but now the aim is to provide a consistent and unified app experience on both platforms.

One of the latest enhancements in the messaging app is the introduction of Material Design 3 and a revamped layout for the security notifications screen, as reported by WABetaInfo.

However, the most notable addition is a time-saving feature that allows users to create a new group while forwarding messages.

The process is straightforward. When you forward a message, you’ll now see a new “create group” icon on the forwarding screen.

By tapping on this icon, you can instantly create a new group and choose the participants you want to add to it.

Once the group is created, the forwarded message will automatically be shared with all its members.

This new “Forward to New Group” option not only saves time but also presents an excellent opportunity to create groups for specific occasions or shared interests.

It makes it easy to connect with your contacts and share messages that inspire the formation of a new group centered around a particular theme.

Currently, this feature is being gradually rolled out to a select group of beta testers who have updated to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version from the Google Play Store.

However, the company plans to expand its availability to more users in the coming days.

Apart from this, WhatsApp has introduced other improvements as well. For instance, they recently launched WhatsApp for Wear OS smartwatches, allowing users to conveniently access their messages from their wrist.

Additionally, they have made it possible to message unknown contacts without the need to save their numbers, streamlining the communication process even further.