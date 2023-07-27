Ahsan Iqbal unveils visionary 5Es framework for Pakistan’s development

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday unveiled visionary 5Es framework for Pakistan’s development with development partners.

Addressing a High-Level conference, he said the purpose of the conference was to present the 5Es Framework, which the ministry has developed to chart a course for Pakistan’s development, said a press release issued here.

Ahsan Iqbal acknowledged the special bond and relationship shared with development partners in contributing towards the advancement of Pakistan. He expressed gratitude for their continued cooperation and assistance.

The 5Es framework comprises five key areas: Export-Led Growth: Emphasizing the need to harness Pakistan’s potential in agriculture, industry, IT, mining, and manpower export to achieve export-led growth and address trade deficits.

E-Pakistan (Digital Pakistan): Focusing on the digital revolution and adopting new technologies, such as AI, cyber security, big data, cloud computing, quantum computing, nanotechnology, and new manufacturing, to prepare for the changing global paradigm.

Environment: Addressing climate change vulnerabilities, with a specific focus on water security and agricultural food, to create a sustainable and resilient environment.

Energy efficiency and affordability: prioritizing energy efficiency, renewable energy, and reducing dependence on imported fuels to tackle the circular debt and ensure affordable and reliable energy.

Equity and empowerment: initiating affirmative action programs, such as the Pakistan Nutrition Initiative and a major initiative for out-of-school children, to improve human quality, reduce poverty, and empower the vulnerable segments of society.

He highlighted the government’s efforts in launching various initiatives to promote equity and empowerment, particularly targeting youth and women, as they hold tremendous potential for Pakistan’s future development.

The 5Es framework aims to create a stable platform for sustained growth and development, allowing Pakistan to overcome its recurring economic challenges and propel the nation toward a prosperous future.

Ahsan Iqbal urged development partners to collaborate and extend support for the implementation of the 5Es Framework initiatives.

He emphasized that collective efforts and partnerships would be crucial in building a more prosperous and resilient Pakistan.