What next for scores of pilot whales stranded on Western Australian beach?

Australia Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) incident controller Peter Hartley providing an update on the next steps in the response to the whale stranding at Cheynes Beach said that once they’ve all recovered and ‘we believe that they strong enough, we will then release them as a pod’.

Peter Hartley said, “As you can see behind me, there’s a group, group of, group of people in between. The people are 45 whales and they’ve just been supported and, and we’re just looking at analyzing their behavior the whole time.”

“And, and once they’ve all recovered and we believe that they strong enough, we will then release them as a pod. At the same time, we’ll use vessels and, and kayaks.

“We’ve got some volunteers coming with kayaks later on and we’re just going to try and gently herd them out of the bay away from the rocky point that’s over my shoulder and into deep, deeper water.”

Read Also: Inflation rate Australia falls to 6% in June quarter

“Once the whales show signs that they’re improving, they starting to move, they able to swim freely, we will then release them, but we’ll release them as a group.

“We optimistic and we’ve got to be optimistic in this game.

“It’s highly stressful for all the people here, volunteers and staff and you got to have something to hold on to.

“So we’re optimistic and we’re hopeful at this stage.

“Look, I think just a big shout out to all the volunteers that have turned up to assist us in this operation.

“They’ve been outstanding, they’ve been fantastic and are really working well with our staff and really complementing the rescue effort,” he told Australian media.

Scores of pilot whales stranded on Western Australian beach

Scores of pilot whales stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia on Tuesday, wildlife officials said, after a pod of around 60 to 70 of the animals massed offshore.

Video images broadcast on Australian media showed at least 20 of the black, long-finned pilot whales thrashing about on the sand of Cheynes Beach near Albany, around 400 kilometres (250 miles) southeast of Perth.

“The whales are coming ashore,” a spokesman for the state’s biodiversity and conservation department said, estimating that at least half of the pod had beached themselves by late afternoon.

“We are working out our emergency response,” he said, as state experts in whale strandings met to decide on a strategy.

The Western Australian wildlife service said it appreciated people’s offers to help.

“However, the safety of the public and the whales are our main priority, so we ask that members of the public do not approach the beach,” it said in a statement.

The wildlife service said earlier it was monitoring the pilot whales, fearing that some might start to get stranded.

The service had posted a photo on social media showing scores of the animals in shallow waters about 150 metres (500 feet) offshore before they began to head to the sand. Mass strandings of pilot whales are not uncommon in Australia and New Zealand.

Last October, around 500 pilot whales died when they beached on the remote Chatham Islands in New Zealand. Scientists do not fully understand why mass strandings occur, but some researchers think pods go off track after feeding too close to shore.