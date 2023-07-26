Pakistan condemns Indian threat of crossing LoC

Pakistan has condemned the statement of the Indian defence minister threatening to cross the Line of Control (LoC).

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch urged India to exercise caution and refrain from its belligerent rhetoric.

MoFA said that India must stop dragging Pakistan to stoke hyper-nationalism and for electoral gains.

It warned that Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself from every kind of aggression.

“This kind of jingoistic statements must stop. The Indian leadership is reminded that Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself against any aggression,” it was added.

The spokesperson further said that the practice of dragging Pakistan into India’s populist public discourse, with a view to stoking hyper-nationalism and reaping electoral gains, needed to end.

Everything from history to law and from morality to the situation on the ground belied India’s claims about Jammu and Kashmir, which was an internationally-recognised disputed territory.

The relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions stipulated that the final disposition of the territory would be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations, the statement read.

“India would be well-advised to faithfully implement these resolutions, rather than entertaining any notions of grandeur,” the spokesperson further said.