Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has been acquitted of nine alleged sex offences in Britain, marking another legal victory for the Oscar winner. The star of “American Beauty” and “House of Cards” was acquitted by majority verdicts in London after a trial lasting several weeks.

“I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision, and I am humbled by the outcome today,” Spacey told reporters outside the court on his 64th birthday.

This acquittal comes less than a year after a $40 million sexual misconduct civil lawsuit against him was dismissed in New York. Additionally, charges of indecent and sexual assault were dropped in Massachusetts in 2019. Spacey has always denied the various allegations of sexual offences that emerged in 2017, which significantly impacted his once-stellar career.

In a recent interview, Spacey expressed hope for a comeback in the industry after the acquittal. He revealed that there are people willing to hire him once he is cleared of the charges in London.

The charges Spacey faced included seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The alleged incidents were said to have occurred in London in 2005 and 2008, and in Gloucestershire, England, in 2013.

Jurors heard testimony from the four alleged victims, as well as witnesses such as British rock star Elton John. The prosecution portrayed Spacey as a “sexual bully” who made others feel uncomfortable through aggressive actions.

After the trial, Spacey walked out of the south London court as a free man. The Crown Prosecution Service respected the court’s decision, acknowledging the role of the jury in considering the charges.

Kevin Spacey, known professionally as Kevin Spacey Fowler, enjoyed a successful career spanning decades, but he faced severe repercussions in the wake of #MeToo allegations in 2017. He was dropped from projects, including the final season of “House of Cards,” and his tenure as artistic director at London’s Old Vic Theatre ended.

Despite the legal victories, the allegations have had a significant impact on Spacey’s career and reputation.