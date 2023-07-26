Peshawar’s BRT, ZU bicycle service to suspend operations during Muharram

In light of the upcoming religious observance of Muharram Al Haram, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Peshawar will be temporarily suspended on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

This decision was announced by a spokesperson for Trans Peshawar, the organisation responsible for managing the BRT system.

During the observance, the BRT service will be closed on all routes to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of religious processions and gatherings that typically take place during Muharram.

In addition to the BRT service, the ZU Bicycle Sharing System in Peshawar will also be suspended on the 9th of Muharram. However, the bicycle service will resume operations on the 10th of Muharram.