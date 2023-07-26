Republicans ramp up investigations as Hunter Biden prepares to plead guilty

On the eve of his scheduled court appearance, Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, faces new challenges as he prepares to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors on tax and gun charges.

On Capitol Hill, Republicans are intensifying their investigations of the president and his son. The GOP chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee took an unusual step by filing court documents, urging the judge in Hunter Biden’s case to consider testimony from IRS whistleblowers. These whistleblowers alleged that the Justice Department interfered with investigations into Biden, a charge denied by the lead prosecutor in the case, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, also appointed by Trump, will consider whether to accept the plea agreement. While judges rarely reject plea bargains, the effort by Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith of Missouri signals an attempt to raise questions about the deal, expected to spare the president’s son from jail time.

The case took a complicated turn when a court clerk received a call requesting that certain sensitive information related to grand jury, taxpayer, and social security be kept under seal. The caller initially claimed to work with the Ways and Means Committee but was later revealed to be part of the defense team. Judge Noreika expressed concern over potential misrepresentations to the court and demanded an explanation from the defense.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys are also seeking to keep private information out of the public court record. While the judge agreed to temporarily seal the information for further consideration, Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges as part of the agreement, allowing him to avoid prosecution on a gun charge subject to certain conditions.

Republicans have criticized the agreement, referring to it as a “sweetheart deal,” and have heard from IRS agents alleging that the investigation was delayed and denied broader special counsel powers for the overseeing prosecutor.