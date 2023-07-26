Saud Shakeel breaks world record of consecutive half-centuries after debut

Pakistan Cricket Team’s left-hand batter Saud Shakeel broke the world record on Wednesday against Sri Lanka, as he became first batter in the world to score at least one fifty in each of his first seven Test matches.

Saud Shakeel had scored 37 in his first Test match against England in Rawalpindi last year and then scored 76 in the second innings of his debut Test.

Saud Shakeel’s average has not come below 50 since the debut match, as he scored 64 and 93 in the second Test match in Multan.

He scored 23 and 53 in the third Test and then 22 and 555 in the fourth Test match against New Zealand and followed it with 125 and 32 in the fifth Test.

Saud Shakeel scored his career’s first double century in his first away Test against Sri Lanka, in the ongoing series, and now scored 57 in the seventh Test match.

He has already scored 875 runs in his seven Test matches and has average of 87.5.