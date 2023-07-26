Assembly will be dissolved on 9th August’s night: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Assembly will be dissolved on the night of 9th August.

Elections will not be carried forward under any conspiracy or in any special purpose, the interior minister said in a SAMAA TV programme Nadeem Malik Live.

He said Ishaq Dar’s name was not given by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N.

“All the parties agree that the caretaker prime minister will be a politician,” he insisted.

The name of Ishaq Dar from the PMLN side and Raza Rabbani from the PPP side can also be considered, he opined.

“There are many problems in the new census, it is not acceptable in any case and it will not be notified, he said.

Rana Sanaullah declared Raja Riaz as a good candidate and also promised to give the ticket.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) considered Ishaq Dar as a potential caretaker prime minister.

Dar is the current finance minister and is considered to be a close ally of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N is currently in talks with its allies in the ruling coalition to reach a consensus on a name for caretaker PM. However, PPP strongly opposed the name of Ishaq Dar.

It is pertinent to note that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said he was surprised at the reactions from ‘some quarters’ over the proposal being discussed to nominate his name for the caretaker prime minister slot.

Ishaq Dar said he would accept whatever decision Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leadership takes about caretaker prime minister slot.

He insisted that Pakistan cannot be run without increasing the powers of caretaker government and there is no possibility of postponing the elections.

“Caretaker government should be for 90 days instead of 60 days,” he said while talking to the SAMAA TV programme Red Line.