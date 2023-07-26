Indian defence minister threatens to cross LoC

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Kargil war of 1999 was “imposed” on India and accused Pakistan of “backstabbing” New Delhi.

During his visit to the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh, where he laid a wreath to honour the soldiers who lost their lives during the 1999 war, Singh stated that the Indian army will not hesitate to cross the Line of Control (LoC) if needed.

He asserted that the Narendra Modi-led government is resolute in granting the armed forces the freedom to launch operations across the border when required.

He said that in 1999, refraining from crossing the LoC did not indicate any incapability, but rather a strategic decision.

He threatened that India has the capability and determination to cross the LoC in the future if the situation demands it.