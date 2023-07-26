Karan Johar accepts mistakes in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ apologizes for past missteps

Karan Johar, the celebrated filmmaker and producer, has recently come forward to acknowledge the problematic elements present in his iconic movie “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

The director has expressed remorse for the past missteps and openly discussed the movie’s flaws.

Released in 1998, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” became a cultural phenomenon, earning immense popularity and accolades. However, over the years, the movie has faced criticism for its portrayal of certain themes and reinforcing gender stereotypes.

In a candid moment, Karan Johar admitted that he recognizes the problematic nature of the film and its portrayal of love, friendship, and emotions. He has also expressed regret for contributing to the perpetuation of certain harmful ideas through the movie.

The filmmaker’s candid admission has sparked conversations and debates among fans and critics, with many appreciating his willingness to introspect and acknowledge the movie’s flaws.

Karan Johar’s reflection on “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” serves as a significant reminder that societal perspectives evolve over time, and it is crucial for artists and creators to be mindful of the impact their work can have on audiences.

As a renowned figure in the Indian film industry, Karan’s candid apology sets an example for others to critically assess their own work and strive for more inclusive and responsible storytelling. This acknowledgement of past missteps also provides an opportunity for growth and learning within the industry.