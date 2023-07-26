Energy prices vital for industrial development: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif On Wednesday emphasised the need for a comprehensive export policy and assured full support to exporters, traders, industrialists, and businessmen while admitting that the energy prices in Pakistan are high.

Speaking at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce (KCCI) Export Trophy Awards ceremony, he acknowledged Karachi’s historical significance as a gateway and home to entrepreneurs, crucial to the national economy.

Present at the event were Sindh Governor Kamran Tissori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, federal ministers, provincial ministers, parliamentarians, KCCI office bearers, and relevant authorities.

PM Sharif urged Pakistan to strive for enhanced exports by establishing industries and adopting modern techniques to compete globally.

He stressed the importance of export quality competitiveness and commended exporters and industrialists for their relentless efforts to boost the country’s economy.

PM Sharif highlighted the challenges faced by the industry, urging open discussions on government facilitation rather than indulging in blame games.

He identified the price of power and gas as crucial factors affecting industrial development.

With optimism, the premier mentioned the abundance of natural resources and projected a bumper crop production, particularly in cotton, reaching up to 10 million bales.

He urged a shift away from rental businesses, emphasising increased production and industrial development to propel the nation towards progress and prosperity.

PM Sharif expressed hope that restructuring, sincere government efforts, and collective hard work would lead the country on the path of advancement.

He looked forward to these initiatives being continued by the Interim and upcoming governments.

The PM also stressed the importance of resolving Karachi’s water supply issues and appreciated the success of the trade community and exporters in the export sector.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori called for collaboration between the government and the business community to address economic challenges effectively.

During the event, TDAP Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala praised the government’s economic reforms and long-term plans for agriculture, IT, and mining.

He raised concerns over energy issues, particularly gas supply suspension, and its impact on Karachi’s industry.

KCCI President Tariq Yousuf recognised the exporters’ contributions to the country’s economic development and highlighted the need for measures to boost industry despite challenges.

He suggested easing LC opening, reducing interest rates, and implementing a contactless taxation system.

The premier presented prizes and medals to prominent exporters and also launched the 19th edition of the “My Karachi Expo,” scheduled for February 2024.