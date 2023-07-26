‘Nawazuddin’s manager offered work in Bollywood, yet no regrets,’ reveals Adnan Siddiqui

Renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui recently had an insightful conversation with “The Indian Express,” where he discussed the factors that make Pakistani dramas appealing to a broad audience, the impact of the India-Pakistan divide on artists, and the popularity of his show “Meray Paas Tum Ho” in India.

Expressing his excitement about the show airing in India, Siddiqui said, “It feels great that people in my neighbouring country are watching it! The show already has fame, having crossed the border. It will be a good opportunity for people to watch it again on “Zindagi,” a dedicated platform.”

Sharing an interesting incident during the filming of “Mom” in 2017, Siddiqui narrated how he was overwhelmed by the unexpected fan following he received in Old Delhi. He emphasized that Pakistani TV shows are akin to Bollywood films, and vice versa.

When asked about the secret sauce behind the success of Pakistani dramas, Siddiqui compared it to Indian movies, praising the talent of Pakistani writers and actors in the TV medium. He highlighted the cultural impact between the two countries, saying that nostalgia plays a significant role in people’s emotional connection.

Speaking about art’s power to heal, Siddiqui expressed that art should have no boundaries and called for healthy cultural exchanges. He expressed his disappointment over the ban on Pakistani artists in India, mentioning that he had hoped to make a career there and even received offers for work.

Regarding the “hypocrisy” of remixing Pakistani songs but not allowing Pakistani talent to perform in India, Siddiqui acknowledged the political issues but also highlighted the love shared between the majority of people from both nations.

When questioned about the depiction of Pakistanis in Indian media, Siddiqui stated that being more friendly and accepting would be beneficial. He mentioned that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s manager was in contact with him for further projects in India, though it did not work out, yet Adnan has no regret regarding this.

In conclusion, Adnan Siddiqui’s conversation shed light on the cultural ties and challenges between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of promoting art and fostering a more understanding environment between the two neighbouring nations.