Cillian Murphy all set to play ‘Ken’ in ‘Barbie 2’

Renowned actor Cillian Murphy has recently revealed his interest in taking on the role of Ken in the upcoming live-action “Barbie 2” movie.

The actor has expressed genuine enthusiasm for portraying the iconic toy character on the big screen.

Cillian Murphy, known for his exceptional performances in films like “Inception” and the popular TV series “Peaky Blinders,” has established himself as a versatile actor with a diverse range of roles. His potential casting as Ken in “Barbie 2” has generated excitement among fans and cinephiles, who eagerly anticipate seeing his interpretation of the beloved toy character.

The live-action “Barbie” movie, produced by Warner Bros., has recently released on the same date as Cillian Murphy’s “Oppenheimer”. Currently the character of Ken has been played by Ryan Gosling, who has also garnered immense love from fans.

As fans speculate about the potential chemistry between the leads and the overall creative direction of the movie, Cillian Murphy’s expressed interest in the role of Ken has sparked conversations and discussions online, with many expressing their support for the actor’s potential casting in the much-anticipated movie.

With Cillian Murphy’s acting prowess and the enduring charm of the Barbie-Ken dynamic, the live-action “Barbie” movie would be an exciting and nostalgic cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.