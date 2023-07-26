NYC: Crane partially collapses in Midtown Manhattan, injures 6

Four civilians and two firefighters sustained minor injuries Wednesday morning when part of a construction crane in New York City’s Manhattan caught fire and plummeted from the top of a skyscraper to the street below, New York City authorities said, as reported by USA Today.

Firefighters were already en route at 7:25 a.m. to what became a five-alarm fire when the crane collapsed atop a 45-story building under construction on 10th Avenue in the Hudson Yards area of Manhattan, FDNY Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer told assembled media.

All of those who were injured, including a firefighter experiencing chest pains, were outside when the crane fell, Pfeifer said.

“We were extremely, extremely lucky this morning” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at the news briefing. “As you can see from the street, this could have been much worse.”

More than 200 firefighters and medics responded to the area, where Pfeifer said they evacuated surrounding buildings and stretched hose lines to the top floors of nearby skyscrapers to battle the blaze.

Drone footage appeared to show that most of the fire had been extinguished by around 9:30 a.m. local time, he said.

According to the New York Times NYT, four civilians and two firefighters were hurt when the crane on 10th Avenue collapsed.