Huge decline in gold price witnessed in Pakistan

The price of 24 karat gold per tola experienced a decrease of Rs 2,400 on Wednesday, being sold at Rs 222,100 as compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs 224,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also saw a decline of Rs 2,058, settling at Rs 190,415 from its previous rate of Rs 192,473. Additionally, the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 174,547 from Rs 176,433, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

In contrast, the prices of silver per tola and ten grams remained steady at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68, respectively.

Interestingly, in the international market, the price of gold exhibited an increase of $12, rising to $1,972 from the previous rate of $1,960, as reported by the association