Another Chinese girl takes a leap for love in Pakistan

In another tale of love that transcends borders, a Chinese girl reached Samar Bagh area in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to marry 16-year-old Javed Hashmi.

Their love story began to bloom on Snapchat, where they found each other and their connection blossomed over three years.

She arrived in Pakistan via Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). From there, Javed Hashmi - who hails from Bajaur tribal district - took the Chinese girl named Sun Gaofang to his maternal uncle Izzatullah’s house in Lower Dir.

District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir Ziauddin said that the Chinese girl had arrived late Tuesday to meet Javed.

According to the police, the Chinese national arrived in Pakistan on a visit visa valid for three months.

However, she was sent back to federal capital Islamabad owing to incomplete travel documents.