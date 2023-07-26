African Union condemns ‘attempted coup d’etat’ in Niger

The African Union on Wednesday condemned “an attempted coup d’etat” in Niger after President Mohamed Bazoum was detained by members of the presidential guard, according to a source close to him.

“Informed of an attempt by certain members of the military to undermine the stability of democratic & republican institutions in #Niger, tantamount to an attempted coup d’état, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemns such actions,” Faki posted on his official social media.

Members of the presidential guard on Wednesday morning sealed off access to the president’s residence and offices, and after talks broke down “refused to release the president,” a presidential source said.

In a message on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X, AU chief Faki accused the soldiers of “acting in total betrayal of their republican duty”.

He urged them to “immediately cease these unacceptable actions” and return to their barracks.

The West African bloc ECOWAS also condemned the “attempted coup” and called on the “plotters” to release Bazoum immediately and without condition.

A close ally of France, Bazoum was elected in 2021, taking the helm of a country mired in poverty and burdened by a history of chronic instability.

What is African Union?

The African Union is a continental union consisting of 55 member states located on the continent of Africa.

The AU was announced in the Sirte Declaration in Sirte, Libya, on 9 September 1999, calling for the establishment of the African Union.