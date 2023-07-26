Federal cabinet okays amendment to colonial-era Official Secrets Act

In a bid to harmonise it with modern requirements, the federal cabinet on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Sources said that the amendment will involve the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as an investigative agency under the Official Secrets Act.

It will enable a framework for more integrated roles and coordination of major investigation agencies.

The amendment will help to protect sensitive information and prevent its unauthorised disclosure, sources said.

For this, the amendment will pave the way for formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) for investigation of cases pertaining to classified information.

The amendment will now be sent to the National Assembly (NA) for approval.