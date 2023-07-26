Jaya Bachchan faces backlash over rude attitude towards fans, media

Jaya Bachchan, the veteran actress and Member of Parliament, has found herself at the centre of controversy after reports surfaced about her alleged rude attitude towards fans and media personnel.

The incident has sparked an uproar on social media, with fans and followers expressing their disappointment and concern over the reported behaviour.

As a prominent figure in the Indian film industry for decades, Jaya Bachchan has garnered immense love and adoration from audiences and admirers. However, recent incidents of her alleged rude conduct towards fans seeking selfies and media personnel attempting to interact with her have stirred up negative reactions.

Recently, Jaya was spotted at the launch event of “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,” where she was seen misbehaving and being rude to media reporters and even fans who were trying to meet their favourite stars. A video of her scolding the public has been making rounds on social media.

The incident has resulted in a heated debate on social media platforms, with many expressing their disappointment and questioning the appropriateness of such behaviour from a respected public figure.

While celebrities may face numerous demands on their time and privacy, the incident has ignited discussions about maintaining a respectful and approachable demeanour towards fans and the media, who play a crucial role in supporting and promoting their work.

As the matter continues to draw attention, the online discourse underscores the significance of celebrities’ responsibility to maintain a positive image and engage respectfully with their supporters and the press.