FIA summons PTI chairman in cipher case on 1st August

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday issued a summoned notice to Imran Khan and asked his to present before the JIT probing cipher in his personal capacity on 1st August at 12 noon.

The FIA instructed Imran Khan to bring all the documents related to the cipher.

The FIA cautioned PTI Chairman and warned of unilateral action for non-appearance before the FIA.

“It will be presumed that you have nothing to defend yourself before the JIT,” the FIA notice stated.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the FIA’s joint inquiry team in the cypher and audio leaks case, where he answered questions for more than two hours.

The team asked Imran Khan various questions about the cypher, as well as about the statements of his former principal secretary Azam Khan.

The team also asked him questions about the investigation from Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The questionnaire included questions about the disappearance of the cypher as well as audio leaks.

The JIT also questioned Imran Khan about his various statements.

The former premier responded that minutes of both meetings of the National Security Committee on the cypher are available.

The JIT intends to continue further investigation in light of the statements related to the cypher.

Due to Imran’s expected appearance at the FIA headquarters in the cypher and audio leaks case, the Islamabad police had taken security measures.

The FIA’s Quick Response Team was also on alert outside the headquarters. Imran Khan had been summoned by the FIA at noon.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court has reserved its decision on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the summons issued by the FIA on the cypher issue.

The court reserved its decision on the maintainability of the case after hearing the lawyer’s arguments.

Imran Khan’s counsel Latif Khosa told the court that the FIA initiated the inquiry into the cypher issue over the cabinet’s directives.