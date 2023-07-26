PTI senator Dr Zarqa Taimur’s clinic sealed in Lahore

Punjab health department officials sealed Senator Dr Zarqa Taimur’s clinic in Lahore on Wednesday after finding dengue larvae on the premises and for operating without a license from the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC).

Dr Zarqa Taimur is part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

SAMAA TV reported that a team led by Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Cantt sealed the clinic and an application was submitted to the Defence police station.

“The clinic did not have PHC licence and unqualified women were running it,” DDHO Cantt claimed.

He said Dr Zarqa was not present at the clinic during the raid while dengue larvae were also recovered from the premises.

“An application has been made to register a case under the Dengue Control Act,” he added.

Dr Zarqa Taimur retweeted the comments of the PTI chairman Imran khan.

Imran khan responding to the incident, tweeted, “After the despicable remarks made by a Govt minister lacking not just breeding but even basic ethics and manners especially when talking about women, PTI Senator Dr Zarqa’s response to him has led to two of her clinics in Lahore getting raided and sealed by dept of health and her accountants being abducted.”

Former prime minister said what is remarkable is the silence of country’s human and women rights organisations’ on the blatant violations of the fundamental rights of PTI workers, especially women workers.