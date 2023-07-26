MQM-P’s Rana Ansar elected as Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader

Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Rana Ansar was elected as the Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly as she replaced Haleem Adil Shaikh of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Ansar received 39 votes from the 69 opposition members, including 20 MQM-P, 10 Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) members, and nine PTI dissidents.

The new opposition leader is the first woman to hold this position in the Sindh Assembly. She thanked the party and assembly speaker for their support.

Ansar said that she is aware of the challenges facing the people of Sindh, and that she will work to address them.

She also said that she is committed to working with the government to ensure the smooth transition to a new caretaker chief minister.

MQM-P had submitted a request in the provincial legislature for change of the opposition leader in the house and nominated Rana Ansar for the office.

The MQM-P lawmakers filed her nomination to the Sindh Assembly Secretariat after getting the signatures of the lawmakers.

While talking to journalists, Farooq Sattar said that the opposition leader and other lawmakers of his party were not attending the provincial assembly.

There is a need to fill this gap in the Sindh Assembly to represent the opposition benches, he added.

Sattar said that the Leader of the House and the Opposition Leader have to decide about the caretaker chief minister.

He added that MQM-P has full confidence in Rana Ansar who is also the party’s parliamentary leader.