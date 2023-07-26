Abdullah scores double century as Pakistan take 397 runs lead on day 3

Pakistan Cricket Team were in commanding position in Colombo Test on the third day, as they added 386 runs for the loss of just three wickets in 92.3 overs in a day.

Pakistan were on 563 for the loss of five wickets when the bad light stopped play, as they took a lead of 397 runs in the first innings.

Abdullah Shafique made history, as he scored his first double century in Test cricket and became first Pakistan to make two 150+ plus scores in his first two tours of Sri Lanka.

He got out after scoring 201 runs off 326 balls, as he hit 19 fours and four sixes. He also became fifth Pakistani batter after Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Yousaf to have 50+ average in Test cricket, with more than 1000 runs in career.

On the other hand Saud Shakeel also scored half-century, his seventh consecutive match in which he scored half-century.

Sarfaraz Ahmed got retired hurt after a bouncer hit his helmet and Muhammad Rizwan came in as his concussion substitute.

Salman Agha also joined the party and scored his second Test century. Salman was not out on 132 whereas Muhammad Rizwan was on 37 when the day ended.