Pakistan » Sindh

First passport under online renewal facility issued

Since July 20 when online renewal facility started, 1,128 applications received
Jawed Asghar Jul 26, 2023
Photo: AFP
The passport department has taken a major step in provision of facilities to the masses.

It has formally started the online passport issuance for the renewal of the travel document.

The first passport was handed over to the Lahore-resident Shahid Saleem.

Shahid Saleem had applied online for a 10-year passport renewal.

After the process, the printed passport was issued today from the Passport Office in Lahore.

Since July 20 when the online passport renewal facility was initiated, 1,128 applications have been received till date.

