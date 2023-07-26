Islamabad’s qulfi vendor granted bail

The Islamabad High Court has granted bail to the qulfi vendor who had set up a cart outside the Faisal Mosque in the capital.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri remarked that the court can issue a show-cause notice only if a charge is framed.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer said his client, Farmanullah, a cart-pusher who sold qulfi in the parking lot of Faisal Mosque, was declared guilty.

The petitioner set up a cart in the parking lot of Faisal Masjid to support his family. The main allegation was that the cart was operated without a license.

The lawyer said the whole city knows who is involved in encroachment in Islamabad.

Justice Jahangiri asked if the lawyer knew who were the people involved.

“Talk about the law because the charge has not been framed yet. The charge must be framed to suspend the sentence,” he remarked.

The judge asked if the petitioner was currently in jail or on bail.

The lawyer said the petitioner was still in jail, and no relief was provided by the trial court.

The magistrate’s order was suspended and the qulfi vendor’s bail accepted.