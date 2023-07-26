Court orders suspension of Punjab IGP, home secy’s salaries over Elahi’s non-appearance

The Special Central Court of Lahore has ordered to suspend the salaries of the Punjab IGP, the prisons IGP and the home secretary for not presenting Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The court also issued a show-cause notice to the three officers for August 5 for transferring the PTI president to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail without permission, and fined them Rs50,000 each.

The Punjab accountant general was asked to suspend the salaries of the three officers.

The court was hearing the money laundering case against Elahi.

The police failed to present him in court despite orders.

The court issued the orders for not presenting the former chief minister despite orders.

It ordered to produce Parvez Elahi at the next hearing.

The court also ordered the investigating officer to submit the complete investigation report at the next hearing.

It also indicated about taking action against the investigating officer in case of non-compliance of the order.

Earlier, the police had been directed by the court to ensure Elahi’s presence in court.

The authorities of Adiala Jail Rawalpindi had earlier reached the court with a report.

The report said that according to the jail rules, no one can be presented before the court without the permission of the government.

A letter was written to the Home Department on the court orders of summoning Elahi, but no reply was received, the authorities said.

The FIA Special Central Court summoned the PTI president on an incomplete investigation report.

The court had asked the DIG operations where Parvez Elahi was.

DIG Nasir Rizvi told the court that his team was present outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, while the authorities were not handing over Elahi to them.

Judge Bakht Fakhar asked how the former CM was shifted to Rawalpindi without court permission.