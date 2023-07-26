Defend your images online with this anti-AI tool

Publicly sharing images online has always come with risks, and now with the prevalence of AI tools, the situation has worsened. These tools allow anyone to easily manipulate images and text, leading to mass manipulation and even image theft.

To address this issue, the team at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) has introduced a groundbreaking solution called “PhotoGuard.”

Unlike traditional watermarking, PhotoGuard cleverly alters specific pixels in an image, making it confusing for AI algorithms while remaining completely imperceptible to the human eye. It acts like a puzzle that baffles AI, making it unable to comprehend the image’s true content.

The method employs two techniques: the “encoder” attack fools AI models into perceiving the image as something entirely different, while the more sophisticated “diffusion” attack masks the image as a distinct target, rendering any generative AI modifications ineffective.

However, like any solution, PhotoGuard has its limitations. Determined individuals might attempt to decode safeguarded images using digital noise or other techniques.

Therefore, collaboration among model developers, social media platforms, and policymakers is crucial to strengthen PhotoGuard’s resilience against such attempts.

As of now, it remains unclear whether PhotoGuard will be available for public use or offered as a paid tool.