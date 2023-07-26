Medical report says blood circulation has stopped in tortured domestic worker’s body

The 12-member medical board of the Lahore General Hospital has submitted its report to the Punjab government in the incident of alleged torture of the administrative officer of the Islamabad Judicial Complex on his minor domestic worker.

According to the report, the blood circulation in the girl’s body has stopped due to the torture, while her mental condition is also not normal.

Her liver is severely affected and blood pressure is dropping due to the infection, the medical report stated.

It also stated that the girl is unable to speak owing to fear and severe injuries. Because of the violence and severe infection, the girl has intense swelling on her body.

The report further stated that the girl cannot eat or drink anything due to her condition, and she is being fed through a tube.

Moreover, red and white blood cells, as well as platelets in the girl’s blood are extremely low, according to the medical report.

Moreover, the medical board has also decided to conduct a bone marrow biopsy of the girl, while her sugar level is very low due to the infection and injuries.

Both arms of the girl are fractured, the report revealed, adding her eyes were also affected due to the violence.

Until the girl’s condition stabilizes, she will be kept in the ICU, the report suggested, adding the minor Rizwana will be placed on vasopressor support to restore her blood pressure.