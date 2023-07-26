ChatGPT now available for Android users—Check it out!

OpenAI, the company behind the popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has expanded its accessibility to Android users in several countries.

According to Reuters, the chatbot is now available in the United States, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil. OpenAI aims to tap into the widespread popularity of this AI tool and increase its user base.

As artificial intelligence continues to play a significant role in various tasks like content writing and coding, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT for Android last week, seeking to reach a broader audience.

Since its launch in late 2022, ChatGPT has achieved remarkable success, generating significant interest in the AI field and attracting investments from major players like Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet.

Having been accessible on Apple’s iOS platform since May, OpenAI now plans to expand the availability of ChatGPT on Android to additional countries in the coming week.

ChatGPT, a public-facing generative artificial intelligence tool, has been making headlines since its launch. Its applications range from customer service bots to assisting with writing tasks.

Even the financial sector has found use cases for this technology, both from bad actors and corporate compliance professionals.

Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT is a natural-language processing tool driven by AI technology.

Users can engage in human-like conversations with the tool, specifying the desired length, format, style, level of detail, and language for its responses.

The language model can answer questions and assist with tasks like composing emails, essays, and code.