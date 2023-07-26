Govt ‘convinces’ allies over expansion in powers of caretaker set-up

The government has reportedly managed to convince its allies on the issue of expand the powers of the caretaker government.

During a meeting of the election reforms committee, the government decided not to remove Clause 230 from the elections bill regarding the powers of the caretaker government.

Article 230 related to the caretaker government will be further amended, it was decided in the meeting.

The caretaker government will have the authority to enter into bilateral and tripartite agreements, as per the discussion.

It will also have the authority to enter into discussions regarding ongoing projects with global institutions.

The powers of the caretaker government will be limited, as it will not be able to enter into any new agreement.

The set-up will also be able to exercise powers relating to programs and projects already in progress, the meeting decided.

Earlier, speaking to SAMAA TV, PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar said they will make efforts to have the contentious article of the bill removed, as a the caretaker government should be neutral.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of PML-N minister Ayaz Sadiq.

It was also attended by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Taj Haider and Barrister Ali Zafar.

The draft of The Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023 proposes 54 amendments, according to the document available with SAMAA TV.

One of the key provisions in the bill involves sub-clause 2A of Section 230, granting additional powers to the caretaker government.

Under the proposed amendment, the caretaker government will have the authority to make necessary decisions for the country’s economy, including pacts with global institutions.

Moreover, the bill focuses on improving transparency and efficiency in the election process.