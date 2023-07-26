Bilawal, Russian FM exchange views on expiry of Black Sea Grain Initiative

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The minister said he had a good discussion with his Russian counterpart on bilateral and other issues.

They also exchanged views on the expiry of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and disruption in the global supply chain, which he said would put more pressure on developing countries.

The foreign minister emphasized the need for Pakistan’s involvement with all stakeholders and finding a solution to the problem.

On Monday, FM Bilawal had spoken to European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Expressing Pakistan’s concerns over the expiry of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the FM said the resulting food inflation and food security-related challenges would adversely impact developing countries like Pakistan, which were already under economic pressure.