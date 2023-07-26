Abdullah Shafique’s unbeaten 137 steers Pakistan to a strong position in Colombo Test

Abdullah Shafique’s century has given Pakistan a significant advantage in the second test against Sri Lanka. At lunch on the third day, Pakistan reached an impressive 273 for three, taking a commanding 107-run lead.

Despite rain and a wet outfield causing a delay of 9.5 overs on day two, Pakistan’s batters displayed remarkable resilience and dominance in the game.

Opening batsman Abdullah Shafique completed his fourth test century during the morning session and remained unbeaten on 137 at lunch. He was given a lifeline on 42 when Prabath Jayasuriya dropped a return catch. Shafique’s century was a display of skill and determination, coming off 219 deliveries and featuring 12 fours and three sixes.

Partnering with Babar Azam, Shafique contributed to an essential 89-run partnership for the third wicket, further solidifying Pakistan’s position in the match. Sri Lanka managed a breakthrough when Jayasuriya dismissed Babar leg before wicket, despite a failed review from the Pakistan captain.

Abdullah Shafique continued his outstanding performance, capitalizing on loose balls and forming a valuable 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Saud Shakeel. Saud Shakeel, who was the hero of the first test for his double century, remained unbeaten on 32.

In the first innings, Sri Lanka faced a collapse, getting all out for 166 runs after opting to bat first. Pakistan currently leads the two-match series 1-0, having secured a four-wicket victory in the first test at Galle.